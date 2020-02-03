Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Amitabh Bachchan and More Attend The Starry Function (Watch Videos)

Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain is getting hitched to Anissa Malhotra. The pictures from the wedding festivities floated around on the internet. Now, we directly get to see the star-studded gallery of the Bollywood celebs who gathered under the same roof to congratulate the couple. We can see who's who from the tinsel town, all decked up in the traditional attires to attend Armaan Jain's reception. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Photoshoot Ahead of Armaan Jain's Wedding is a Blend of Cuteness and Glamour! (View Pics).

In the pictures, we can see Armaan Jain's first cousins and extended family, the Kapoors. From Karisma Kapoor to Bachchans, the film personalities made an appearance here. Kareena and Taimur looked wonderful as they too were a part of the same. Also, Armaan's brother Adaar Jain's current girlfriend and Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria was seen here. Check out the videos below.

And They Arrive

Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram @amitabhbachchan at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #reception A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:18am PST

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram @tarasutaria at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #reception A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:15am PST

Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram @therealkarismakapoor and daughter #samira at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #reception A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:13am PST

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani

View this post on Instagram #anilambani and #nitaambani at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #reception A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:24am PST

Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani

View this post on Instagram #tinaambani and #ishaambani at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #reception A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:12am PST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Karan Johar

Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pataudis Dancing!

When it comes to a huge filmy family like that of Kapoors, nothing can be low key, can it be? Although we did miss some prominent faces close to the Kapoor khandan, it was still a star studded affair. Also, where were the rest of the Pataudi family? We will keep an eye on what else is cooking in the tinsel town, till then stay tuned with us for more updates on celebs, films, fashion and more!