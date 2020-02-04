Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Newly-Wed Couple Makes a Royal Entry! (View Pics)

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception Pic (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

It was his big day for Bollywood actor Armaan Jain and his fiancee Anissa Malhotra. The duo got hitched in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The Jains and their extended family, Kapoors, hosted an enormous function at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt. There were many celebs seen attending the reception. Now, finally, we get the glimpse of the newlywed couple, Armaan and Anissa! They looked so beautiful together. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Photoshoot Ahead of Armaan Jain's Wedding is a Blend of Cuteness and Glamour! (View Pics).

A family picture of them surfaced on the internet and they also posed separately for the papz. It is lovely how they chose to wear contrast and bold colours instead of twinning in pastels, which is the latest trend. Armaan wore an ivory embellished bandhgala sherwani with matching dupatta. He looked royal as he wore a bottle green beaded neck accessory.

And the bride looked ravishing in a bright red wedding lehenga with lots of heavy embroideries and golden intricate work on it. She wore bottle-green chunk statement jewellery and red bangles. She did not add much drama to her hairstyle and only added a dash of bold lipstick and sindoor to complete her look.

Speaking of the guests, the ceremony saw many known names from the industry. Of course, there were family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and the Bachchan family. But there were also friends from the industry like Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Ambanis and more.