As the makers of Azaad unveiled the trailer on Monday, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said that the film is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections. ‘Azaad’ Teaser: Aaman Devgan Stars as a Brave Warrior in the Period Drama With Ajay Devgn; Check Out Glimpses of Rasha Thadani and Diana Penty (Watch Video).

The film introduces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani with Ajay Devgn alongside Diana Penty and Mohit Malik. This action-packed adventure promises to immerse audiences in a completely new cinematic world, blending high-octane action, drama, and suspense.

Watch ‘Azaad’ Trailer:

Talking about the film, Abhishek, who helmed Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, said: "Azaad is a long-held vision that has finally come to life, and I'm thrilled to share it with the world. This film is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections, and I firmly believe its universal themes will strike a chord with audiences of all ages.”

He heaped praise on the new talents.

“Our talented cast, led by the incomparable Ajay Devgn, has poured their hearts and souls into their performances, and the fresh perspectives brought by Aaman and Rasha have infused the story with a vibrant energy.”

Abhishek described Azaad as a cinematic dream born from passion, dedication, and a clear vision.

He added: “I'm eager for audiences to experience the magic of this film on the big screen and be inspired by its timeless message.”

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani said that Azaad is very special to her as it's her first project.

“I can't be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in for me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether. I am really excited for the audience to see this!”

Further Aaman Devgan added, “I’m truly honored to be a part of Azaad. A big thank you to Abhishek sir for trusting me with this role. It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the film.” ‘Azaad’: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani Are the New Onscreen Lovebirds! Check Out the Poster From Abhishek Kapoor’s Period Drama.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film promises an emotional tale about the unbreakable bond between humans and animals. The film is all set to race in cinemas from 17th January 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).