Veteran actor Arshad Warsi has publicly lauded his peer Akshaye Khanna, highlighting Khanna's professional detachment amidst recent speculation regarding his potential non-participation in the highly anticipated film Drishyam 3. Warsi remarked on Khanna's indifference to external criticism, stating, "He doesn't care," in reference to the ongoing industry discourse. Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ Phenomenon, Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT of ‘Ajay Devgn’s ’Drishyam 3’ Over Remuneration Differences? Here’s What We Know.

Arshad Warsi's Remarks

In a recent chat with Lallantop, Arshad Warsi opened up about his time working with Akshaye Khanna in Hulchul and Short Kut. He described Akshaye, “Akshaye is a very serious guy. He has been a brilliant actor from the very beginning; there was never any doubt about that, but he likes to stay in his own world,” Arshad said. He further explained Akshaye’s outlook on life and fame, adding, “He doesn't care about you or anybody. Uska apna hai ki apni zindagi hai, aap mere baare mein kya sochte ho ya nahi sochte ho, woh meri problem nahi hai. Life jeeta hai apne hisaab se.” Arshad also pointed out that Dhurandhar star has never chased publicity, saying that the actor doesn’t bother with PR or image-building and has always lived life strictly on his own terms.

Context of 'Drishyam 3' Speculation

The discussions surrounding Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 have gained traction following the commercial success of its predecessors. Akshaye Khanna played a pivotal role as Inspector General Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, earning critical acclaim for his intense performance as the antagonist pursuing the Salgaonkar family. Recent reports and fan discussions have centered on whether Khanna will reprise his role in the third installment, leading to varied opinions among audiences and industry observers regarding his potential return.

Akshaye Khanna's Career Trajectory

Akshaye Khanna has maintained a distinctive career path in Bollywood, often choosing selective roles and earning a reputation for intense, nuanced performances. His filmography reflects a preference for character-driven narratives and he is generally perceived as an actor who operates independently of typical industry trends. This selective approach and apparent detachment from public opinion align with Warsi's recent observations about Khanna's professional demeanor. ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Akshaye Khanna Performs Vastu Shanti Hawan at His Alibaug Bungalow Amid the Spy-Action Film’s Blockbuster Theatrical Run; Inside Video of Ritual Goes Viral – WATCH.

Future of the Drishyam Franchise

The Drishyam franchise, known for its gripping narrative and psychological suspense, has garnered a strong fan base since its inception. The third installment is highly anticipated, with details regarding its production and full cast yet to be officially confirmed by the makers. The casting decisions, particularly concerning key characters like Khanna's, remain a significant point of interest for both the industry and moviegoers as production plans develop.

