Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Movie Teaser To Be 100 Seconds Long!

The film has booked the release for Eid 2024 and promises an immersive experience, with the teaser said to be releasing on January 24, 2024.

Bollywood IANS| Jan 19, 2024 10:27 PM IST
Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Movie Teaser To Be 100 Seconds Long!
Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The teaser of the upcoming action film Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, will have its teaser spanning reportedly 100 seconds. The film has booked the release for Eid 2024 and promises an immersive experience, with the teaser said to be releasing on January 24, 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Look Rough and Tough in This New Still From Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Thriller (View Pic).

A source said, “With Khiladi, Akshay Kumar at the forefront, headlining this much-anticipated project along with the youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, ensures that the 'Tiger Effect' of the young star will surely captivate the fans and audience across all ages.”

See Picture of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff From The Sets Of Movie:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“The teaser is said to span over 100 seconds, and will be a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with character build-up, setting the stage for a cinematic feast. Scheduled to screen with Fighter at select properties across India, this teaser is poised to be a powerful and captivating first look at what promises to be a massive Eid release,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff also has Singham Again with Rohit Shetty, Rambo with Rohit Dhawan under Marflix Pictures in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2024 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

