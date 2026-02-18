In a strategic move to maximise audience reach, the makers of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla have decided to attach the film’s first promotional song to the theatrical prints of Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated actioner, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: BMC Threatens To Blacklist Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios Due to THIS Reason.

The move marks a significant shift in marketing tactics, favouring a high-energy musical reveal over a traditional teaser or dialogue promo to build hype for Kumar’s reunion with director Priyadarshan.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ First Look

Producer Ektaa R. Kapoor has reportedly opted to lead the film’s campaign with a large-scale musical number rather than a conventional trailer. Composed by Pritam, the track is being positioned as a potential chartbuster, drawing parallels to the iconic title song from Kumar’s 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The song, filmed on a grand set depicting a spooky mansion, features Kumar alongside over 100 background dancers. Industry insiders suggest the scale of the production is intended to set the tone for the film’s "fantasy horror" theme.

Why 'Dhurandhar 2'?

The decision to pair the song with Dhurandhar 2 is no coincidence. Ranveer Singh’s sequel is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, providing a massive captive audience for the Bhooth Bangla first look.

According to a report by Mid-Day: "A promotional song of Kumar's Bhooth Bangla will be attached to the March 19 release, thus serving as the first look of filmmaker Priyadarshan's upcoming horror comedy."

The report further noted that Kapoor felt releasing a track instead of a dialogue promo would "instantly grab attention," given the public's affinity for the Akshay-Priyadarshan brand of entertainment.

Navigating Box Office Congestion

The collaboration between the two films comes amid several shifts in the 2026 release calendar. Bhooth Bangla was originally slated for an early April release but was briefly pushed to May 15 to avoid the "Dhurandhar wave."

However, in a recent update, the makers postponed the film once more. It is now scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026, taking advantage of a favourable window shortly after the initial rush of the March 19 releases. ‘Toxic’ vs ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Clash: Yash Firm on March 19 Release Date, Will Not Postpone Film.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Reunion

Bhooth Bangla marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan in 14 years. The film, which also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran comedians Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, is described as a horror-comedy involving elements of black magic and a haunted inheritance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).