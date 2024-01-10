Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The makers have dropped a new still featuring the lead actors, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and they look rough and tough. This till captures the dynamic duo in a rugged and powerful stance, giving fans a glimpse into the high-octane world of the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Reveal Fresh Looks, Confirm Film's Release Date!

Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)