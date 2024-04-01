The upcoming action entertainer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in the lead, has its action choreography designed by renowned choreographer Craig Macrae. Craig is known for films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Embark On A Mission To Save The World.

In Hindi cinema, he has also directed films like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Pathaan, and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War, which also starred Tiger Shroff. From heart-pounding stunts on aircraft to intricately choreographed fight sequences, audiences will be treated to a spectacle in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

Regarding the film's action choreography, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: “We were determined to offer audiences a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience with our action sequences. I believed in Ali's vision, and what you see in the movie results from that collaboration.” The film also features Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will debut in theatres on April 10.

