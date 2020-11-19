Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah turns 35 today and we cannot stop thanking Bollywood's star rapper for treating us with the peppy party numbers that we can't stop humming even today. From Khoobsurat song 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' to the recent Street Dancer 3D number 'Garmi', there is not a single club in town that don't play these hit Badshah songs. How can we forget his most cherished song of the decade with actress Jacqueline Fernandez titled 'Genda Phool' and my god that song was trending for days. It is undoubtedly the number with good vibes and the birthday boy even makes for a charming appearance in it. The Power of Dreams of a Kid: Badshah’s New Song Is an Ode to Motherhood (Watch Video)

Badshah's peppy songs list would never end, whether we recall the energetic Kapoor & Sons song Let's Nacho or 'Aaj Raat Ka Scene' from 2015 film Jazbaa, these Badshah songs are high on good vibes, energy and will absolutely make you shake your leg a bit. On Badshah's 35th Birthday, let's take a look at 5 Biggest Hits of the rapper, that fans endure and enjoy tuning in to even today. Badshah Creates Anthem for Aspiring Influencers to Spread Some Positivity After the Fake Followers Controversy

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Saturday Saturday

Tareefan

DJ Waley Babu

Genda Phool

Badshah was born to a middle-class family in Delhi. He did his schooling from Bal Bharti Public School, Pitampura, Delhi where he was a part of his school choir.Just before becoming a full-time musician, he did his further studies at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi and then pursued civil engineering at PEC, Chandigarh. LatestLY and team wishes the Rapper a Happy Birthday!. Keep rocking us with your peppy numbers in years to come.

