On Akshay Kumar's birthday, the producer of his next, Jackky Bhagnani has decided to treat the actor's fans by revealing the storyline of his next, Bell Bottom. Khiladi Kumar is currently in the UK, shooting for his next with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. Earlier we saw his stills from the shooting and his retro avatar had certainly pumped up our excitement in this upcoming project. Now with Bhagnani revealing the storyline and narrating how it is a hijack drama, we are even more curious and intrigue to witness how it unfolds on the big screen.

Akshay's Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller where he plays a spy. Yes, that's an old piece of news, we agree. But what you guys don't know is how the story unfolds. Kumar's mission in the movie is to save 212 Indians on board a hijacked plane. Confirming the storyline, Jackky Bhagnani in his conversation with Mumbai Mirror said, "Our film is an espionage thriller revolving around a hijack. We’ll be shooting at multiple real locations across Scotland including the airport, which is a vintage structure and blends well with the setting of our film.” Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor Opens Up on Working With Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was among the first projects in Bollywood to start rolling amid the pandemic. The cast is currently in Scotland and will later movie to Glasgow. Producers are taking all the necessary precautions on the sets by providing them with enough sanitizers and asks. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 2, 2021.

