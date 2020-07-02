Actress Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans and followers with a make-up tutorial on social media, "just for fun". Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself putting make-up step-by-step. "Just for fun!" she captioned the image. After seeing Bhumi's make-up, actress Kubbra Sait wrote: "Cathartic". Bhumi Pednekar to Feed 550 Impoverished Families as Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, Bhumi pledged to feed 550 impoverished families to honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She took to Instagram to make the announcement in the memory of her "Sonchiriya" co-star. When Bhumi Pednekar Went Neo-Ethnic Chic and Her Simplicity Bowled Us Over!

Check Out Bhumi Pednekar's Make-Up Tutorial Video Below

On the acting front, Bhumi will be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".

