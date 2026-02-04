The highly anticipated return of actor Imran Khan to a leading role has hit a temporary snag. His upcoming project, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which was originally slated for an early 2026 release on Netflix, has reportedly been pushed back to later this year. While fans recently caught a glimpse of the actor in a cameo for the spy-comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, this film marks his first full-fledged performance since his hiatus began in 2015. ‘Happy Patel’ X Review: Vir Das’ Directorial Debut With Aamir Khan Gets Mixed Response; Netizens Call It ‘Better Than Template Bollywood Comedies’.

Why is ‘Adhure Hum Adhure Tum’ Postponed?

The delay is attributed to administrative shifts at the streaming platform rather than issues with the film’s production itself. Reports indicate that a change in leadership within the team overseeing the project has necessitated a rescheduling of the platform's release slate.

A source close to the development told HT City, “The film, directed by Danish Aslam, was initially set to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. However, the person managing the project from the platform has not been involved for the past month, which has disrupted the schedule. The makers are now aiming for a release around July or August.”

A Personal Project for Imran Khan

Directed by Danish Aslam, who previously worked with Khan on Break Ke Baad, the film is being described as a "mature romantic comedy." The narrative is said to draw significant inspiration from Khan’s own life experiences, particularly his journey through marriage and separation.

The project also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada in pivotal roles. The story aims to capture the "dysfunctional romantic dramedy" essence that defined Khan’s earlier career hits like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and I Hate Luv Storys.

Imran Khan’s Much-Awaited Comeback

Imran Khan’s return has been one of Bollywood’s most discussed topics over the last two years. After his last lead appearance in 2015’s Katti Batti, Khan stepped away from the limelight, citing a disconnect with the industry’s commercial pressures. ‘Break Ke Baad’ Star Imran Khan Set To Make Bollywood Comeback With Director Danish Aslam? Here’s What We Know.

His recent resurgence on social media and his cameo in Happy Patel, which premiered in January 2026, have reignited interest in his career. Khan has been vocal about this new phase, stating he intends to work at his own pace without the traditional machinery of PR teams and managers.

