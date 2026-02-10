Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has publicly criticised filmmaker Karan Johar, alleging that the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera was a deliberate attempt to capitalise on his personal life and marital struggles. In a candid interview with ANI on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the Hero No. 1 star claimed the movie's plot revolving around infidelity and a toxic marriage mirrored his own relationship with his wife Sunita Ahuja. Govinda REACTS to Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut Amid Divorce Rumours, Says ‘Ghar Mein Baithegi to Zyada Interview Degi’ (Watch Video)

Allegations of ‘Force-Fitting’ Personal Life

The 2022 comedy-thriller, produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and starring Vicky Kaushal, follows a background dancer named Govind Waghmare who is trapped in a difficult marriage while pursuing an extramarital affair. Govinda expressed his disapproval of the narrative similarities, suggesting the film intruded into his private space. "Someone made a film on my name, Govinda Naam Mera. I think it was Karan Johar," Govinda told ANI. "In the story, the husband and the wife get into a quarrel because of the girlfriend. They start doubting each other. So, they try to force-fit someone’s personal life into a film." The actor continued with a stern warning, adding, "I promise if we ever cross paths, I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment in public. No misbehaving please! I request with folded hands, jokes don’t look good every time everywhere."

Govinda Marital Dispute

Govinda’s comments come amid a period of high public interest in his marriage. Since late 2025, his wife Sunita Ahuja has made several headline-grabbing claims regarding the actor's alleged infidelity. In recent interviews, she suggested that the family environment has been "disrupted" and criticised Govinda's behaviour at age 63, even naming a newcomer as a person of interest. While the couple has made recent public appearances together to dismiss divorce rumours, Govinda has described the ongoing controversy as a "conspiracy" aimed at distancing him from his family. In his ANI interaction, he emphasised that he left politics specifically to protect his family and children from such public scrutiny. Govinda To Make Major Announcement Once He Finds the Right Script, Reveals His Manager.

Comparison With Film Plot

Govinda Naam Mera was directed by Shashank Khaitan, features Vicky Kaushal as Govind (Govinda) Waghmare, a struggling choreographer. Bhumi Pednekar as Gauri, his wife, who refuses to divorce him unless he returns a INR 2 crore dowry. Kiara Advani as Suku, his girlfriend and fellow dancer. The film premiered directly on JioHotstar in December 2022. While the makers have never officially stated that the film was a biopic or inspired by real events, Govinda insists the thematic parallels specifically the "husband-wife-girlfriend" dynamic are too close for comfort. Govinda’s Manager Addresses 4 AM Attack Claims, Reveals Actor Received Death Threats; Rejects Criminal Intent Rumours.

Govinda Comments on Dharma Productions

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have not yet issued a response to Govinda's latest remarks. The veteran actor, meanwhile, stated he wishes to move past the controversy but felt compelled to speak out because "remaining silent is often misinterpreted as weakness".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ANI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

