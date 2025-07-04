Veteran actor Govind Namdev is furious. The 70-year-old has taken to Instagram to shut down a viral rumour about his personal life - specifically, an alleged romantic relationship with actress Shivangi Verma. The controversy began a few weeks ago when a photo of Namdev and Verma, shared by the actress on Instagram, went viral. Shivangi Verma-Govind Namdev Dating Rumour: Actress Questions Veteran Actor’s Allegations, Cites Need for Accountability Despite Seniority

The caption read: “Pyar knows no age, no limits.” This sparked widespread speculation online that the veteran actor was romantically involved - and even in a live-in relationship - with the much younger actress.

Govind Namdev Responds to Dating Rumours on Video

In a strongly-worded video posted on social media, Namdev addressed the rumour and blamed Verma for creating confusion. According to him, the photo was taken on the set of their upcoming film Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale, in which they play characters involved in an unconventional love story.

Namdev clarified that the picture was shared without context and that the caption was actually a reference to the film's plot, where a younger woman falls for an older man. "This is where the misunderstanding started" he said, calling the resulting rumours “bullshit.”

He also alleged that Verma deliberately used the situation to create buzz for herself and the film, without thinking about the consequences. He stated that the controversy deeply disturbed his personal life and affected his family. Namdev revealed that he had spoken to the film’s director, who agreed that Verma was wrong to post the image without explanation.

“I demand an apology,” Namdev said, claiming the emotional toll it took on his family was unacceptable.

Watch the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOVVIND NAMDEV (@realgovindnamdev)

Govind Namdev Opens Up About Shivangi Verma in Recent Interview

Speaking to The Times of India recently, Namdev offered more insight into the situation. He recalled how Verma had insisted on portraying romantic chemistry between their characters through promotional images.

“She said, ‘There’s a lot. Content matters most.’ I thought, fine, let’s do it. But then, without informing me, she went ahead and tagged the film in a certain way. That’s where the misunderstanding started.”

The actor also disclosed that the rumour had a serious impact on his marriage, saying there were whispers that he and his wife were planning to live separately.

"I didn’t react then, and I don’t react now. Everyone can see the truth. If someone refuses to, that’s not my problem. I’m not here to prove anything to anyone."

Namdev is best known for his powerful roles in films like Satya, Sarfarosh, Radhe, and the recent Raid 2.

Who Is Shivangi Verma?

Shivangi Verma is an actress and model who made her debut with the TV show Bhutu. She has appeared in several music videos, including Himesh Reshammiya's "Terre Pyaar Mein" and Mohammed Irfan’s "Dil Toota Hi Raha".

She later featured in Himesh Reshammiya's film Badass Ravikumar and the Tamil movie Pichaikkaran 2. According to her Instagram profile, she also runs her own clothing label, Shivangi Verma Couture.

The Viral Picture That Started the Rumour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivangi Verma (@shivangi2324)

Verma had also spoken about the controversy when Govind Namdev had earlier accused her of being a publicity hound. Speaking to IANS, she had said, "I was shocked when I read Govindji's reaction. A normal post was done with his consent, and he accepted the collaboration request and deleted on his own. I, as a professional actress, deserve dignity too. Just because he is a veteran actor, he can't accuse me. What will I get by gaining publicity out of such a matter?" BTW, the picture is still up there on her Insta page.

