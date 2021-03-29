Anusandhan (Investigation) is a Bengali movie that's all set to release soon. The trailer was unveiled today and you just can't miss the uncanny similarities between the movie and Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. Both the movie is based on a man agreeing to play a game with the members of a family who give him shelter in their house after a bad day. The game turns sinister and many truths tumble out. It is definitely quite baffling to see the similarities but we have the answer. Both the movie is based on a play called Wrong Turn which starred Varun Badola, Ranjit Kapoor, Govind Namdev and many more. Chehre: Krystle D’Souza Recalls Meeting Amitabh Bachchan for First Time on the Set of Emraan Hashmi Starrer

The play is available on Zee5 for viewing. It has been enacted so brilliantly by the actors that you will simply love it. Before you see the cinematic transformation of the storyline, check out the play first. Here's the trailer of Wrong Turn. Entertainment News | ‘Chehre’ Producer on Not Mentioning Rhea Chakraborty in Film Promotions: Wanted to Give Her Space

Now check out the trailer of Anusandhan...

Here comes the trailer of Chehre...

Chehre is directed by Rumi Jaffery and is releasing on April 9. Anusandhan is directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee and stars Saswata Chatterjee, Churni Ganguly, Joydeep Mukherjee, Ridhhi Sen, Priyanka Sarkar, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Payel Sarkar and others. The release date is still not confirmed.

