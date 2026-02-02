Veteran film producer Shailendra Singh has revealed new details regarding a long-standing dispute over a shelved project starring Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, Singh claimed he paid the legendary actor an advance of INR 4 crore for a film titled Johny Walker, which ultimately never reached theatres due to production and legal conflicts. Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Losing Her Nanny in Road Accident, Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Life-Saving Responsibility (Watch Video).

Singh, the former Joint Managing Director of Percept Picture Company and producer of National Award-winning films like Page 3 and Traffic Signal, expressed his frustration over the loss of the project and his professional relationship with director Shoojit Sircar.

Shailendra Singh Claims Amitabh Bachchan Was Paid INR 4 Crore for Film

According to Singh, the project began after he developed an in-house story and pitched it to Bachchan, who reportedly agreed to play the titular lead. Singh stated that a formal contract was signed and a significant payment was made to secure the actor's involvement.

"I made an idea of a film called Johny Walker. We wrote that in our office and we pitched it to Amitabh Bachchan," Singh told Siddharth Kannan. "I took Shoojit [Sircar] to meet Amitabh Bachchan at his bungalow, Jalsa... the deal was also signed. I paid Amitabh Bachchan INR 4 crore for acting."

Despite the financial commitment and the initial momentum, the project hit a major roadblock regarding production rights.

Disagreement Over Production Control

Singh alleged that the situation soured when Amitabh Bachchan expressed a desire to produce the film under his own banner, AB Corp. Singh, who had already invested in the project’s development and intended to produce it through his own company, refused to hand over the rights.

Recalling a conversation with the then-CEO of AB Corp during a New Year's Eve event, Singh said, "I said, 'I am already producing the film. I have appointed Mr Bachchan as the actor and have paid him INR 4 crore... I don't want AB Corp to produce my film. I just want Mr Bachchan as an actor.'"

Singh claims this refusal led to his eventual exit from the project. He noted that he not only lost the film but also his partnership with Shoojit Sircar, who later directed many of Bachchan's successful advertisements and films.

The Evolution into 'Shoebite'

The project eventually moved to UTV Motion Pictures under the leadership of Ronnie Screwvala and was renamed Johnny Mastana, and later Shoebite. Although the film starring Bachchan, Sarika, and Dia Mirza was largely completed, it became entangled in a complex legal battle over intellectual property rights between Percept and UTV. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Neighbour Nirmit Jesrani Goes Viral, Makes THIS Heartfelt Request to Bollywood Megastar – WATCH.

Singh confirmed that he initiated legal action when he discovered the project was being made under a different banner. "We filed a case... Multiple cases were filed against the film. Our case is still going on," he stated.

