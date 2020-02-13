Chhalaang Poster: Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha's Sports Drama Pushed Further, Film To Be Released on 12 June 2020

Chhalaang Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang are set to meet the fans on a new date. The makers recently announced a new release date of the sports drama. The flick was earlier going to be released on 13 March 2020 which has been now postponed to 12 June 2020. The reason for this sudden delay is yet to be known. With the brand new date, we also get to see the latest poster of the film as well. Ludo: Netizens Stunned to See Rajkummar Rao Dressed As a Woman for Anurag Basu Directorial.

In the new picture, we see Rajkummar in a confused trainer avatar along with his students. There is also a distressed Nushrat Bharucha, looking pretty in ethnic wear. Saurabh Shukla steals the show with his casual expressions and all the focus on these snacks! Other than them there are five kids who are (or may be pretending) to study!

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RajkummarRao and #NushratBharucha... New poster *and* new release date of #Chhalaang... Will now release on 12 June 2020... Directed by Hansal Mehta... Produced by #AjayDevgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... TSeries presentation."

Chhalaang New Poster:

The film sees the collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta once again. They had earlier teamed up for acclaimed movies like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. Rajkummar plays the role of a PT teacher who does not take his teaching job quite seriously until he faces a challenging situation. The basic premises of the movie is based on the emphasis on the sports education in schools.