Chitrangada Singh on Casting Couch in Bollywood: 'If You're Comfortable, Then Go Ahead; I'm Not Here to Judge Anyone'

Chitrangada Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The #MeToo movement in Hollywood send disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein behind the bars. Most of the men accused in the #MeToo movement in India have returned to work, without many repercussions. But the issue of sexual harassment is still rampant in the film industry. Actress Chitrangada Singh has revealed her brush with casting couch, when sexual favours were demanded in exchange of work from her. She said that this has cost her some projects. Chitrangada told SpotBoyE, "There are people like this everywhere. Right from my modelling days to Bollywood- I have seen them at all times. The corporate industry is just as bad."

"Yes, it has happened with me but, I would like to say that Bollywood industry is not the place where anybody forces you," Chitrangada added. "There is enough space and respect for everyone and their choices. You do feel bad when you lose an opportunity but then those are the choices you make. So, you don't sulk about it. It feels bad and I have lost out on projects too but at the same time if you are comfortable with it, then go ahead and do it. I am not here to judge anyone."

She said, "There is not just sexual favour but other sorts of favours too, which people seek. That's the way world functions, so you make your choices and live the way you like."

A couple of days back, Ayushmann Khurrana had talked about his encounter with casting couch. He revealed to Pinkvilla, "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer."

Chitrangada was last seen in movies like Baazaar and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.