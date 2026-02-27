New Delhi, February 27: Acclaimed actor Konkona Sen Sharma has spoken out against the historical representation of homosexual characters in Bollywood, arguing that Indian cinema often fails to depict queer individuals unless their identity is the central "issue" of the plot. Her comments come as she prepares for the release of the Netflix original film Accused.

In the upcoming legal drama, Sharma portrays Geetika, a London-based doctor. The narrative follows her character’s professional and personal unraveling after she is accused of sexual misconduct at her workplace, putting a significant strain on her marriage to her wife, Meera, played by Pratibha Ranta. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Personally Invite Him for Their Hyderabad Reception; Old Pic Goes Viral (View Post).

Challenging the 'Default' Narrative

Speaking during a recent promotional interaction, Sharma highlighted a lack of diversity in mainstream storytelling. She noted that for decades, homosexual characters were either used for "derogatory humour" or were only introduced to serve a specific social message rather than being integrated naturally into various genres.

The actor suggested that the industry frequently relies on a "straight, male, Hindi-speaking" default. She compared the treatment of LGBTQ+ characters to that of differently-abled people, noting that such individuals are rarely portrayed on screen unless the story specifically revolves around their disability or struggle.

A Shift in Storytelling Approach

Accused aims to diverge from these tropes by focusing on a complex legal and ethical conflict involving a queer couple, rather than focusing solely on their sexuality. The trailer, released earlier this month, depicts the intense public scrutiny Geetika faces as her career and marriage fracture under the weight of the allegations.

The film's logline describes a "celebrated queer doctor" whose life is disrupted by suspicion. The story follows the emotional journey of her spouse, who must decide whether to support her partner or distance herself as the truth becomes increasingly blurred amidst the controversy.

Industry Context and Evolution

This critique follows a growing conversation within the Indian entertainment industry regarding authentic representation. While recent years have seen a rise in queer narratives, Sharma’s observations reflect a demand for more nuanced roles where a character's sexual orientation is just one facet of their identity. Jim Carrey Receives Honorary Award at Cesar Awards 2026, Delivers Emotional Speech in French (Watch Video)

The project marks another significant collaboration for Sharma with digital platforms, which have increasingly become a space for unconventional storytelling. By placing a lesbian relationship at the heart of a high-stakes professional scandal, the film seeks to broaden the scope of how diverse lives are depicted.

