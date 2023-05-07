Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cleared the air loud and clear saying that the Indian version of Citadel is not a remake of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer spy series. Samantha took to social media to share some pictures from her birthday celebrations. A user on the comment section enquired about the Indian adaptation, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares BTS Video of Raj and Dk While Working on Sets of the Prime Video Series (View Pic).

The user wrote: "@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka's Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages... so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused... can you clarify if it's same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear... God bless you!!" Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan Pose With Priyanka Chopra and Team at the Global Premiere of Russo Brothers’ Spy Thriller Series (View Pics).

Replying to the user, Samantha said: "It is not a REMAKE!!" Helmed by The Family Man creators Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

