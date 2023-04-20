The global premiere of Citadel took place in London for which the series’ cast and crew were seen in attendance. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who would be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series, also joined Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden for the world premiere of Russo Brothers’ upcoming series. Citadel is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. Citadel: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Attend Premiere of Russo Brothers’ Upcoming Series in London (View Pics).

Citadel Global Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

