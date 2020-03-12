Coronavirus Outbreak: Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber Starrer SIR's Release Gets Pushed Further

Sir Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber starrer SIR is also right now facing the corona effect! The film directed by Rohena Gera is postponed indefinitely by the makers in the wake of public health. The flick was scheduled to release on 20 March 2020. However, just like several other films, he makers of SIR too have taken this mandatory call. However, the fans might have to wait longer to know the exact release date. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Confirms the Postponement of his Next Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Film Will Now Release When the Time is Right.

The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 and received appreciation. However, just ahead of the official release in the theatres for the mainstream audience, the flick has unfortunately hit a road block. Check out the statement below.

Here's The Statement

On that note, the makers of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi have too decided to delay the release date. The star cast announced it the social media about the decision of pushing the film further due to coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 has also affected the box office collection of recently released Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Also, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all movie theatres would remain shut in the city till March 31, while some theatres have already taken the decision.

The health scare has grappled the industries with its tentacles and the situation looks grim as of now. Let us wait for the makers to make the official announcements of their respective films now.