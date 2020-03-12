Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Confirms the Postponement of his Next Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Film Will Now Release When the Time is Right

Sooryavanshi Trailer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yes, as sad as it may sound but the reality is that it's happening! Sooryavanshi becomes the first Bollywood movie to postpone its release date amid the coronavirus outbreak in the world. The film marked Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty and the excitement for which was already sky-high. However, keeping in mind the intensity of COVID-19 and as an additional security measure, the team of Sooryavanshi decided to postpone the film's release and this move only seems like a wise choice currently. Sooryavanshi: Fans Trend 'Move Sooryavanshi To 10 April' Due To Coronavirus Scare.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to announce the confirmation of postponement but his tweet had no mention of the film's new release date. Sooryavanshi was earlier slated to hit the screens on March 24 on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. However, after Delhi Government decided to shut down all its movie theatres till March 31 as a preventive measure for the coronavirus epidemic in the capital, Sooryavanshi makers took the decision to postpone the film's release so as to not lose on its box office collections. Will Baaghi 3, Sooryavanshi Box Office Collections Be Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak? Here's How Theatre Owners Are Facing This Challenge!

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

Sooryavanshi was also supposed to be the first Bollywood movie that would enjoy 24x7 screening in Mumbai theatres. The move was announced after Aditya Thackeray's decision to allow the city to work round the clock. However, with the film getting pushed further, we wonder if the government will go ahead with other releases or wait for Akshay Kumar's cop drama to hit the screens.