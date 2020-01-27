Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next With Rishi Kapoor, Indian Adaptation of Anne Hathaway - Robert De Niro's The Intern To Release In 2021

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in The Intern's Indian Adaptation (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and her penchant for interesting storylines is well known. The actress has proved that she is one risk-taker with films like Cocktail, Piku, Padmaavat and her recent outing Chhapaak and does not shy away from playing some out of the box characters. And her next film is no different. Deepika announced her next movie, the Indian adaptation of Warner Bros' 2015 movie The Intern, which also seems to be the working title of DP's film. Like Chhapaak, this film too will be produced by Padukone under her banner Ka Productions, backed by Warner Bros India and Azure Entertainment. Deepika Padukone Asks Ranveer Singh to Bring 'Mysore Pak', 'Hot Chips' From Chennai.

While the original 2015 movie saw Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles, the Indian version will see Deepika and Rishi Kapoor as the principal cast. The movie is all set for release in 2021. Kobe Bryant Demise: Rishi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor with the NBA Legend, and It’ll Melt Your Heart.

Check Out Deepika's Announcement Tweet Below:

The Intern is an American Comedy-drama which sees De Niro as a 70-year-old widower who applies and gets the position of a senior intern at a fashion website. At first, Hathaway, the owner of the website remains cold towards her latest company hire, but eventually, their equation changes from colleagues to her best friend and confidant, with De Niro offering her key life lessons.