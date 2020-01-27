Kobe Bryant Demise: Rishi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor with the NBA Legend, and It’ll Melt Your Heart

Ranbir Kapoor’s Pic With Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is mourning the death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. He died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. From celebs from the entertainment industry to fraternity from the sports world and other personalities across fields, all have been pouring in condolences on social media platform. Leading Bollywood celebrities have extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of Kobe Bryant. But veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a throwback pic of his son Ranbir Kapoor in which he is posing with the late legend. Kobe Bryant Demise: Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar Share Heartfelt Condolences after the NBA Legend’s Death.

Kobe Bryant played his entire 20-season career in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. Son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, Kobe is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Coming back to the picture that Rishi Kapoor shared on Twitter, the veteran actor mentioned that it is a pic clicked when Ranbir was taken to watch a game of Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Square Garden in New York. It is pretty clear Ranbir could not contain his excitement on meeting the legend, in fact, Kobe also gave him his shoes post the match, and that's a big dream come true. Grammy Gala 2020 Begins with Love Letter to Late NBA Star Kobe Bryant.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Pic With The Late Kobe Bryant

Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY. https://t.co/o5qrbmEi4D — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020

In this helicopter crash, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna also lost her life. There were seven other passengers onboard, including the pilot. Bryant’s death has left the world shocked. #RIPMamba, #RIPLegend are some of the hashtags been used by Twitterati. In 2018, Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his animated short film Dear Basketball.