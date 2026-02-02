Actor Disha Patani has sparked fresh online discussion after a video of her dancing to a BLACKPINK song began circulating widely on Instagram and TikTok. The clip, reportedly from one of her performances during singer Talwiinder’s tour in 2023–2024, has drawn attention for its high-energy choreography. Disha Patani and Talwiinder Reignite Dating Buzz As They Attend Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai Together (Watch Videos)

Disha Patani's Dance Performance - Watch Video

Social Media Reactions

As the clip gained traction, several social media users praised Patani’s performance, with some claiming it showed more energy than recent performances by the K-pop group. One user wrote, “She clearly danced well than Jennie,” while another commented, “She did way better than bp.”

Not All Fans Agree

However, the comparisons were met with resistance from other users, including some who defended BLACKPINK. “I am not a blackpink fan but this ain't it fam,” one user wrote, while others noted that comparing a solo dance performance to a full-scale group concert may not be fair. Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Duo’s Appearance at Mumbai Airport Sparks Buzz (Watch Video)

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE Tour Clips Spark Online Debate

The debate follows BLACKPINK’s recently concluded DEADLINE tour, which ended on January 26, 2026. Some concert clips from the tour went viral online, showing empty seats and subdued crowd reactions, leading to criticism from sections of the fandom over stage presence and effort. The contrasting reactions highlight how viral clips often fuel broader fan debates around performance, expectations and artist comparisons.

