Bollywood actress Disha Patani has once again become the centre of social media speculation following a recent public appearance at the Mumbai airport. The Kalki 2898 AD star was spotted alongside popular Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu aka Talwiinder, leading fans and paparazzi to question whether the duo is the industry’s newest couple. ‘O’Romeo’ Teaser: Shahid Kapoor’s Revenge-Driven Lover Risks It All in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Bloody Saga Co-Starring Triptii Dimri (Watch Video).

Is Disha Patani Dating Talwininder?

The rumours gained momentum after the pair was seen arriving at the airport terminal together earlier this week. Patani, known for her trend-setting athleisure, opted for a casual yet chic ensemble, while Talwiinder, the voice behind hits like "Gallan 4" and "Your Smile", kept a low profile in oversized streetwear.

Talwiinder and Disha Patani Spotted Together at Mumbai Airport?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

While the two did not engage in any public displays of affection, their relaxed body language and decision to travel together were enough to send social media into a frenzy. Clips of the encounter quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments sections of celebrity gossip accounts to speculate on their relationship status.

The duo were spotted with Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar after attending Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding festivities in Udaipur. A video of the couple from Udaipur is also grabbing attention.

Tallwinder and Disha Patani’s Cosy Moment From Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Wedding Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Disha Patani's Past Relationships

Disha Patani has long been a subject of intense public interest regarding her personal life. Following her high-profile and long-rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff, she has been linked to several figures, including model Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

The actress has consistently maintained a policy of silence regarding her private affairs, choosing instead to focus on her professional commitments. She was most recently seen in the Tamil epic Kanguva and is currently preparing for the release of the star-studded comedy Welcome to the Jungle. ‘From Our Big Family to Yours at Home’: Akshay Kumar Unveils First Glimpse of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ on Christmas 2025, Shares 31-Second Video and Announces Film Wrap (Watch Video).

What’s Next for the Duo?

As of now, the "dating" rumours remain unconfirmed. It is equally possible that the two are collaborating on an upcoming music video or creative project, a common trend between Bollywood actors and independent music artists. Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen alongsideShahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).