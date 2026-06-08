DYK Varun Dhawan Rejected THIS National Award-Winning Film Starring Ayushmann Khurrana?

In a surprising revelation that has sent ripples through Bollywood, actor Varun Dhawan recently shared that he was the original choice for the lead role in Sriram Raghavan's 2018 black comedy crime thriller, Andhadhun. Even more astonishingly, Dhawan disclosed that the acclaimed film, which later starred Ayushmann Khurrana, was initially conceptualised with him and Kangana Ranaut as the central pair. Did Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan Take a Dig at Vashu Bhagnani Amid INR 400 Crore Lawsuit? (Watch Video).

Speaking on comedian Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel, Dhawan openly admitted to turning down the project.

Varun Dhawan Admits Not Doing Andhadhun Was a Big Mistake

During the candid conversation, Varun Dhawan was asked about any significant films he had rejected that later found massive success, leading him to regret his decision. Without hesitation, the actor named Andhadhun.

"I think I said no to a good film, which became a very good film, Andhadhun," Dhawan stated. He attributed his inability to take on the role to prior commitments, explaining, "But I was filming for something else so I couldn't do it." The actor then dropped the bombshell about the initial casting, adding, "And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana Ranaut."

The revelation has sparked considerable discussion among fans and industry insiders alike, imagining what the dynamic between Dhawan and Ranaut might have been under Raghavan's direction. While reports of Varun Dhawan being an early consideration for Andhadhun had surfaced previously, his confirmation and the inclusion of Kangana Ranaut in the initial casting plans are new details that have captivated audiences.

Watch Tanmay Bhatts Video With Varun Dhawan:

About Andhadhun: A Critical and Commercial Juggernaut

Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, became one of the most celebrated Hindi films of its time. The film, released theatrically in India on October 5, 2018, starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. It tells the gripping story of Akash, a visually impaired pianist who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a murder mystery.

Andhadhun received widespread critical acclaim for its intricate screenplay, dark humour, and stellar performances, particularly from Khurrana and Tabu. It secured three National Film Awards, including Best Hindi Film and Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana, solidifying its place as a modern classic. ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Review: Critics Say Varun Dhawan Can’t Fully Rescue Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur’s Loud, Humourless Entertainer.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently starring in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan, which was released on June 5, 2026, and has garnered mixed-to-negative reviews and is reportedly underperforming at the box office. He is also slated to appear in Bhediya 2, scheduled for release in August 2026. Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is set to release on June 12, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Tanmay Bhat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).