Eeb Allay Ooo Trailer: Prateek Vats' Satirical Drama on Delhi's Monkey Menace Looks Introspective and Engaging (Watch Video)

Eeb Allay Ooo Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/NaMa Productions)

After winning the Golden Gateway award at 21st Jio MAMI Film Festival and being presented at Berlinale, Prateek Vats' Eeb Allay Ooo is now set to be streamed on May 30 as a part of the We Are One streaming event on YouTube. The film that has won praises in the festival circuits for its brilliant writing of satire is now set to be streamed and we bet you can't wait for it. The trailer of the film starring Shardul Bhardwaj, Shashi Bhushan, Nutan Sinha, Naina Sareen, Nitin Goel showcases the story of a migrant hired as a monkey repeller in Delhi after the Capital city sees a rise in the population of monkeys who are hampering day to day lives. Eeb Allay Ooo!', Gitanjali Rao's 'Bombay Rose' Win Big at MAMI.

oo The trailer shows us how the protagonist goes from often hilarious to later highly embarrassing attempts to flee the monkeys away. The film has received international acclaim for its portrayal of classism and a brilliant satirical representation of the city. Eeb Allay Ooo has its moments of humour but more often than not they come with a sense of introspection. With Shardul Bhardwaj's brilliant act, this film hits the right notes. The film is being presented by Anurag Kashyap who took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, "Bringing to you the trailer of “Eeb Allay Ooo”. Also playing as part of the #WeAreOneFilmFestival."Choked Trailer: Anurag Kashyap's Suspense Drama Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew Has a Demonetisation Twist At Its Core (Watch Video).

Check Out Trailer Here:

The We Are One event on YouTube will stream for free between May 29 and June 7 movies that have been previously shown at some of the major festivals in the world. These include Tribeca, Cannes, Venice, Berlin, London. Eeb Allay Ooo! will be streamed on May 30 at 4.30 pm for a 24-hour period.