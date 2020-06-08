Actor Murli Sharma's Mother Padma Sharma Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest at 76

Actor Murli Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, has died after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence.

Murli had last year lost his father, aged ,84. The actor has featured in films like "Dabangg", "Golmaal 3", "Main Hoon Na" and most recently "Street Dancer 3D".

Basu Chatterjee Passes Away; Ashoke Pandit Confirms the Sad News of the Legendary Filmmaker.

He is is married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar.

