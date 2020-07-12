It's Evelyn Sharma's birthday today and we guess, the occasion is apt for us to watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for the millionth time. The German-born actress played Lara in the movie and hers was quite a goofy character. While she has one too many good releases registered under her name, we prefer tagging her as the ultimate diva whose Instagram account is a sheer treat for your eyes. It's filled with some happy pictures of the actress that are bound to bring a smile to your face. Evelyn Sharma Says People Still Know Her Best As the ‘Sunny Sunny’ Girl, Here’s Why.

While the actress is happily engaged to her Australian beau, we bet she still has a long list of admirers. A happy-go-lucky person, Evelyn exudes all the pleasant vibes and there's never a dull moment around her. She's a happy soul who believes in making your smile all time, every time. She's a lethal combination of being charming and goofy at the same time. An actress turned entrepreneur, Sharma is master of all and she successfully juggles between her different responsibilities. Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi Engaged: Here Are Few Unseen Pics from the Couple’s Engagement Ceremony.

As the Saaho actress turns a year older today, here's peeking into her Instagram account that proves there's no one like her. Have a look...

Speaking about her business venture, the actress started her own marketing agency (WIP Creatives) to service her own career, her family ventures, and her friends in the entertainment industry focusing image development and brand management. She also plans to release an e-book on her birthday that would help all the curious minds learn few techniques of marketing. Here's wishing her all the best for this new venture and a very happy year and exciting year ahead.

