Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave fans of Prabhas a special gift on his birthday this Thursday (October 23) the first audio teaser of their upcoming film Spirit. But what was meant to be a celebratory reveal quickly turned into an online war of words after the teaser described Prabhas as “India’s Biggest Superstar.” 'Spirit': Vivek Oberoi Joins Prabhas and Prakash Raj in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s High-Octane Action Drama (Watch Audio Teaser)

The Spirit teaser, referred to as a “sound story,” offered audiences their first taste of the highly anticipated film. However, instead of Prabhas’ usual title “Rebel Star,” the announcement boldly introduced him as “India’s Biggest Superstar.” The declaration instantly thrilled Prabhas fans, but not everyone was on board.

India’s Biggest Superstar? Nice try but there’s only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco — #SRK. Legacy isn’t declared in posters, it’s earned over decades of magic, charm, and global love.#Prabhas #spirit pic.twitter.com/jRd0cBQ5QK — Cineholic (@Cineholic_india) October 23, 2025

Soon after the teaser dropped, fans of Bollywood legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took to social media to express their displeasure, calling the statement exaggerated and disrespectful. One Shah Rukh Khan admirer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “India’s Biggest Superstar? Nice try but there’s only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco — #SRK. Legacy isn’t declared in posters, it’s earned over decades of magic, charm, and global love.” Another fan shared, “No disrespect to Prabhas, but ‘India’s biggest superstar’? SRK literally exists.” A meme referencing Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood also went viral, mocking the title with the line, “Ghante ka biggest superstar.” Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi Film Officially Titled ‘Fauzi’! Makers Confirm Title and Set the Internet Ablaze With His FIRST LOOK Poster on Actor’s 46th Birthday (View Post)

Ghante ka India's Biggest Superstar pic.twitter.com/8nebSzhPkA — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) October 23, 2025

For context, Shah Rukh Khan delivered three consecutive blockbusters in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Two of them entered the INR 1000 crore club, making him the only Indian actor with two solo films crossing that milestone. Still, many Prabhas supporters came forward to defend the label. One fan wrote, “I think Sandeep Reddy Vanga got it right. Prabhas is indeed India’s Biggest Superstar! Wishing him many more birthdays ahead for him to be the wind under the wings of directors to bring their extraordinary visions to life.” Another commented, “Box office collections are proof that Vanga is right here.”

I think Sandeep Reddy Vanga got it right. Prabhas is indeed India's Biggest Superstar! Wishing him many more birthdays ahead for him to be the wind under the wings of directors to bring their extraordinary visions to life. — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) October 23, 2025

The actor’s supporters highlighted his pan-India appeal that grew after Baahubali, which grossed over INR 2400 crore worldwide. While Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush struggled, Prabhas bounced back with Salaar and the massive hit Kalki 2898 AD, which crossed INR 1000 crore globally. This impressive track record, fans say, justifies the “Biggest Superstar” tag. As one viral tweet put it, “A few people in Bombay may not get sleep tonight after looking at the poster.” Diwali 2025: Prabhas Teams Up With Hanu Raghavapudi for New Pre-Independence Film; Makers Tease Soldier Pre-Look Poster Ahead of Title Reveal (View Post)

A few people in Bombay may not get sleep tonight after looking at the poster. 😉 pic.twitter.com/F27E35DCZk — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) October 23, 2025

About 'Spirit'

Spirit marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri in important roles. Before that, fans will see the actor in The RajaSaab, a fantasy-horror film co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, scheduled to release in theatres on January 9, 2026.

