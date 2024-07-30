Friendship is an emotion that Bollywood has explored well in many of its movies. The male bonding of multi-starrer films in the 1980s gave way to more evolved relationships in the 2000s. Fans have enjoyed cult movies like Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chhichhore and others immensely. This year, Friendship Day is being celebrated on Sunday, August 3 in India. It is the perfect day to call friends over, enjoy good food and re-watch your favourite films. Here is our list for a movie marathon on Friendship Day 2025. Happy Friendship Day 2025 Quotes: Meaningful Sayings, Heartfelt Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Beautiful Bond of Friendship.

'Dil Chahta Hai'

Farhan Akhtar’s 2001 movie starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia is a cult classic for modern Indian youth. It beautifully explores the theme of transition into adulthood in the backdrop of love, responsibility and loss. The song “Koi Kahe” and the title song "Dil Chahta Hai" became anthems for the youth, apart from the other songs, which were chartbusters as well. Dil Chahta Hai is immensely watchable till date. 23 Years of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’: Farhan Akhtar Shares Memorable Moments From Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna’s Cult Film on Friendship (Watch Video).

'Chhichhore'

Nitesh Tiwari’s National-Award winning movie made close to INR 300 crore at the box office in 2019. Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others played engineering college buddies who reunite after Anirudh’s (Sushant Singh Rajput) son attempts suicide. Loaded with laughter, emotions and drama, Chhichhore was universally loved.

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

While some might call it overrated, there is no doubt that after Dil Chahta Hai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the film on friendship that became a part of popular culture. The 2013 Ayan Mukerji musical starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Adiya Roy Kapur, Kunal Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin had every trope of a Bollywood blockbuster - from a grand wedding, a Holi song, stunning costumes to exotic locations. The dialogues have their own fan base. Beneath the glitzy exterior, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also highlighted themes like personal growth, commitment-phobia and loneliness. ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Romantic Drama Is a Charming Reminder of Bollywood at Its Frothiest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘3 Idiots’

Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 all-time blockbuster movie, 3 Idiots, had many layers to it. While the theme of students struggling with parental and peer pressure in higher studies was the crux, it is also a lovely tale of friendship and how it heals a human being. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor put in top-notch performances in 3 Idiots. The songs, “Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh” and “Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe” are classics.

'Kai Po Che!'

Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 celluloid version of Chetan Bhagat’s two novels - Five Point Someone and The 3 Mistakes of My Life was a riveting watch. Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao delivered stellar performances in the film set in Gujarat and based on some of the tragic incidents that happened in the state. Kai Po Che! was a critical and commercial success.

'Kai Po Che!' Marked a Remarkable Debut for Sushant Singh Rajput

'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

One of the most emotional movies from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho was released in 2003. The heartfelt story of love and friendship between Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) and Naina (Preity Zinta) does not fail to make us laugh and cry till date. The title song "Kal Ho Naa Ho", sung by Sonu Nigam, still rings in memories of the film.

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

This movie inspired millions of Indians to go on that dream fantasy trip with friends. Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) was also about how travel changes our perspective towards life. The movie won seven major awards after getting 13 nominations.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Completes 13 Years

Friends make life more beautiful, wholesome and enriching on all fronts. These are some movies that friends could revisit together on Friendship Day 2025. Happy Friendship Day!

