Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's latest mythological sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, has made a remarkable debut in Japan, earning an estimated JPY 8.5 million (around USD 55K) on its opening day January 3. This strong performance places the film ahead of other recent Indian releases like Salaar (JPY 5.50 million) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (JPY 4.75 million), though it trails behind the record-breaking RRR (JPY 9.14 million). Kalki 2898 AD has secured the third spot for the biggest opening of an Indian film in Japan, following RRR and Saaho. But given time, it seems that Nag Ashwin's film will create history soon. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s Mythological Sci-Fi Film To Release in Japan Today, Makers Unveil New Poster.

A Strong Start With Holiday Boost For Kalki 2898 AD

The film benefited from its release during the New Year holiday period. Unlike previous releases, which were launched on Fridays, Kalki 2898 AD had the advantage of this extended weekend. Although the first day’s numbers are impressive, the weekend total is expected to resemble Salaar (JPY 18.25 million) and Jawan (JPY 16.50 million), rather than matching RRR's extraordinary weekend gross (JPY 45 million).

Did Prabhas Solidifies His Popularity in Japan?

Prabhas continues to be a dominant figure in the Japanese market. With Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has strengthened his foothold in the country, recording 3,700 footfalls on day one as per Koimoi. This achievement places the film as the third highest opening among Indian films in terms of footfalls, further solidifying Prabhas' star power in Japan. ‘Konnichiwa Japan’: Prabhas Apologises to Japanese Fans for Missing Japan Visit for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Screening Due to Sprain Injury (Watch Video).

Watch Kalki 2898 AD Japan Trailer

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic tale inspired by the Hindu god Vishnu's modern avatar, Kalki, who descends to Earth to protect the world from destructive forces. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film, which originally released on June 27, 2024, stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

