Balaji Motion Pictures’ Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar is striking the right chord with theatre-going audiences, turning cinema halls into spaces filled with laughter, curiosity, and excitement. Right from the entry in the theatres, with black cat standees along with Akshay Kumar poster attached to it, the audiences are seen posing for pictures. Families, especially kids, are loving the spooky experience in the theatres. The excitement is palpable. As the teaser plays on the big screen, viewers are not just watching, it’s becoming an experience that is being actively enjoyed by the theatre going audiences.

Across theatres, audiences are reacting with enthusiasm to the film’s quirky, spooky-comic tone. The teaser’s unique blend of humour and mild thrills seems to be resonating strongly, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer To Be Attached to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Here’s What We Know.

Excited Theatre Audience Poses Next to ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Posters

The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering cult comedy hits over the years. Their collaboration has consistently struck a chord with audiences, raising expectations for yet another entertainer packed with humour, confusion, and chaos. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser Reactions: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Glimpse Impresses Netizens, Fans Call It ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Watch Video).

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films present Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on April 10, 2026.