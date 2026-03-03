In a strategic move to capitalise on one of the year's most anticipated cinematic events, the trailer for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla will reportedly be attached to the theatrical prints of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Copy or Tribute? ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ by Pritam Draws Attention for Similarities to Satyajit Ray’s Bengali Classic.

The collaboration marks a significant promotional push for director Priyadarshan’s return to the genre, aligning its big-screen debut with the March 19 release of the Dhurandhar sequel.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer To Be Unveiled With ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’?

According to recent industry reports, the makers of Bhooth Bangla have finalised a two-step launch strategy. The trailer is expected to debut digitally in the second week of March, likely between March 9 and March 18, before arriving in cinemas alongside Ranveer Singh’s high-octane actioner.

By pairing the trailer with Dhurandhar 2, producers Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films aim to reach the massive audience expected for the Aditya Dhar directorial. This theatrical window is particularly competitive, as March 19 also sees the release of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Strategical Release

The decision to link the two projects is seen as a tactical win for the horror-comedy. A report from Pinkvilla highlights the internal confidence surrounding the promotional material.

“The trailer cut is locked and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalise on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2,” a source told the portal.

Insiders suggest that the trailer successfully balances spooky elements with the classic, chaotic humour that defined the previous collaborations between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan.

Khiladi Kumar-Priyadarshan Reunion

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most talked-about projects of 2026, primarily because it reunites Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after a 16-year hiatus. The duo previously delivered cult classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala.

The film features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. While initially rumoured for a May release, the film’s premiere was recently moved forward. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Trailer NOT Dropping on March 3, Makers Urge Fans To Wait for Official Announcement.

Bhooth Bangla is now officially scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026, positioning it as a major holiday release following the initial momentum generated by the Dhurandhar 2 screening.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pinkvilla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).