Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has made a whopping Rs 10.50 crore on the first day of its release on February 25. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the earnings of Alia's hits such as 'Raazi' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Twitter. Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Mints Rs 10.50 Crore On The Opening Day!

Adarsh said: "#Raazi vs #GangubaiKathiawadi: *Day 1* biza #Raazi: 7.53 cr (pre-Covid + 100% occupancy) #GangubaiKathiawadi: 10.50 cr (pandemic + 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra)... Note: #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi (some locs) are best performers on Day 1. #India biz." Gangubai Kathiawadi: Kangana Ranaut Praises Release of Alia Bhatt’s Movie, Says ‘These Are Baby Steps for Film Theatres’.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr - ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bajQrEHV29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2022

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

