Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead has minted a fantastic amount on the day of its release, February 25. The film has collected Rs 10.50 crore on the opening day.

Gangubai Kathiawadi BO Update

