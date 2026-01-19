Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma and former actress Asin Thottumkal marked their 10th wedding anniversary on Monday, January 19, sharing rare glimpses of their private life to commemorate a decade of marriage. Sharma, who typically maintains a low profile on social media, posted previously unreleased photographs from their 2016 wedding ceremony, drawing significant attention from fans and the tech-business community alike. Sunil Grover’s Aamir Khan Mimicry Breaks the Internet; Did You Know the Popular Comedian Once Failed To Impress ‘Mr Perfectionist’ With His Impersonation Skills in ‘Ghajini’? (Watch Video).

Rahul Sharma Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Asin

The tech entrepreneur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a tribute to his wife, describing her as the "co-founder of everything that matters" in his life. The post featured two high-resolution images: one showing Asin in her traditional white wedding gown and another candid moment from their reception.

"10 blissful years," Sharma wrote in the post. "I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in [her life]. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup."

Rahul Sharma’s Post for Asin on Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

10 blissful years... She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life… pic.twitter.com/rOIyXtyoyF — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) January 19, 2026

The couple, who have largely stepped away from the public eye since their marriage, received a flood of congratulatory messages from members of the film industry and corporate leaders.

From Screen to Private Life

Asin, once one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry, transitioned away from her acting career following the couple’s nuptials in 2016. Known for her roles in blockbusters like Ghajini and Ready, her last professional appearance was in the 2015 film All Is Well.

Since then, she has maintained a private lifestyle, focusing on her family and the couple's daughter, Arin, who was born in 2017. Despite occasional rumours regarding their relationship, which the couple has periodically dismissed, their 10th anniversary post reaffirms their long-standing partnership.

How Did Asin and Rahul Sharma Meet?

The history of the couple’s relationship remains a popular piece of Bollywood trivia. They were famously introduced by actor Akshay Kumar, a close friend of both Sharma and Asin. Kumar played a pivotal role in their meeting during the promotional events for the film Housefull 2, eventually serving as the best man at their wedding. Akshay Kumar Reunites With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Co-Star Vidya Balan for Anees Bazmee’s Untitled Comedy Film? Here’s What We Know.

The wedding itself was a dual-ceremony event held in New Delhi on January 19, 2016, featuring both a Christian ceremony and a Hindu wedding to honour both families' traditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Rahul Sharma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).