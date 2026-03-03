The digital launch of the highly anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has reportedly been deferred at the eleventh hour. Originally scheduled for release on Tuesday, March 3, to coincide with the festive spirit of Holi, the trailer's debut was pushed back following concerns regarding the first lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Trailer NOT Dropping on March 3, Makers Urge Fans To Wait for Official Announcement.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Release Pusheddue to Lunar Eclipse?

According to industry insiders, the decision to postpone the digital drop was rooted in traditional beliefs and cultural sensitivities. The lunar eclipse, which occurred on March 3, is often viewed as an inauspicious time for major "new beginnings" or high-stakes launches in the Indian film industry.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Reports of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's trailer release on March 3 weren't mere rumours. The makers genuinely planned to unveil it that day. But they were later informed that March 3 witnesses a Chandra Grahan, which is considered inauspicious."

The eclipse window, which spanned a significant portion of the day, overlapped with the standard noon-time slot typically reserved for big-budget trailer launches. "The team decided to postpone the trailer release" to avoid this window, the report added.

Shifting Promotional Strategy

This is not the first time the promotional calendar for the sequel has been adjusted. Earlier reports suggested that a grand physical event was planned for March 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. However, those plans were eventually scrapped in favour of a direct-to-digital premiere.

Following the eclipse-related delay, the trailer is now expected to arrive on March 5 or 6. While fans have expressed disappointment over the wait, the strategy reflects the production team’s cautious approach toward a project with a massive reported budget and high box-office stakes.

High Stakes Box Office Clash

Dhurandhar: The Revenge carries immense expectations after its predecessor grossed over INR 1,400 crore worldwide. The sequel features an expansive ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh as the undercover agent Hamza, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer To Be Attached to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Here’s What We Know.

The film is currently slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Gudi Padwa and Eid al-Fitr holidays. It is set for a massive box-office showdown with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, making the impact of its initial trailer launch critical for domestic and international momentum.

