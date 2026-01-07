Comedian-actor Sunil Grover's recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show has sparked widespread buzz due to his accurate yet hilarious portrayal of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, leaving audiences amused. His flow, body language, expressions, and exceptional skill in capturing detailed aspects of a personality have blown the minds of onlookers. While Sunil Grover is the talk of the town, receiving appreciation for his unmatched impersonation skills, did you know that the comedian once failed to impress Aamir Khan with his mimicry years ago, but onscreen? Aamir Khan Praises Sunil Grover’s Mimicry of Him on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Calls It ‘Priceless’ (Watch Video).

When Sunil Grover Failed To Impress Aamir Khan With His Impersonation Skills

As the internet continues to go gaga over Sunil Grover’s near-perfect impersonation skills of Aamir Khan, fans of the Bollywood superstar may know that this is not the first interaction between the two immensely talented gentlemen.

Their first meeting (as known publicly) goes back to 2008, in the hit film Ghajini. The cult classic featured Khan as businessman Sanjay Singhania, who keeps his real identity hidden after falling in love with the kind-hearted Kalpana Shetty (played by Asin).

In one particular scene, Asin’s Kalpana promises her agency’s boss that she will bring the real Sanjay Singhania to one of their events, which would draw huge attention to the company. Unaware of her boyfriend Sachin/Sanjay’s true identity, she hires a talented artiste, Sampath (played by Sunil Grover), to impersonate him at the event. However, unimpressed by his acting, Kalpana ultimately chooses Aamir Khan’s character to impersonate himself.

Then vs Now: Sunil Grover’s Aamir Khan Impersonation Wins the Internet

Internet Revives ‘Ghajini’ Scene After Sunil Grover’s Viral Impersonation of Aamir Khan Goes Viral

Looks like Aamir Khan’s fans remember the Ghajini scene featuring the actor and Sunil Grover well and are re-sharing it on social media, discussing how Sunil Grover has perfected his impersonation skills during the stage act. Reacting to a video comparing the then-and-now clips, a fan wrote, “He did better than himself.” Another commented, “Sunil Grover just felt like Aamir Khan only.”

Sunil Grover in the Latest Episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

How Aamir Khan Reacted to Sunil Grover’s Recent Mimicry of Him

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan revealed that he was deeply impressed after seeing a clip of the performance. "I wouldn’t even call it mimicry," Khan stated. "It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe!" ‘Pant Tumhari Acchi Hai Aaj’: Did Sunil Grover Take a Dig at Jaya Bachchan’s Controversial Comment on Paparazzi While Impersonating Aamir Khan on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’? (Watch Video).

The actor, often known for his "perfectionist" approach to cinema, emphasised that he found the act completely devoid of malice. Khan admitted he likely "laughed the loudest" and expressed his intention to watch the full episode, praising Grover for providing "pure, clean entertainment.

