Noted producer-actor Manju Singh, best known for shows such as Swaraj, Ek Kahani and Show Time, has died after suffering a stroke. She was 73. Fondly called didi by her industry colleagues, Singh was praised for highlighting social and cultural issues through her shows as a producer like Adhikar, Samyaktva: True Insight, among others. Lata Mangeshkar Dies: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Veteran Singer Through His Sand Art At Puri Beach (View Pic).

She also featured in filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 classic film Gol Maal, playing the role of Ratna, the sister of Amol Palekar's Ramprasad Dashrathprasad Sharma. According to Singh's elder daughter Suparna, the producer breathed her last at her residence on Thursday morning. "She passed away due to a stroke at around 10 am on Thursday at her residence," Suparna told PTI. Her last rites were performed on Saturday as the family was waiting for her granddaughter to arrive from New York.

Swanand Kirkire Mourns Manju Singh's Demise:

मंजू सिंह जी नहीं रही ! मंजू जी मुझे दिल्ली से मुंबई लायी थी दूरदर्शन के लिए उनका शो स्वराज लिखने ! उन्होंने DD के लिए कई नायब शोज़ एक कहानी, शो टाइम आदि बनाए थे . हृषिकेश मुखर्जी की फ़िल्म गोलमाल की रत्ना हमारी प्यारी मंजू जी आपका प्यार कैसे भूल सकता है .. अलविदा ! pic.twitter.com/aKFvMJeFYF — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 15, 2022

Award-winning lyricist-screenwriter Swanand Kirkire, who worked with her on Doordarshan show Swaraj as a writer, condoled her death in a post on Twitter. "Manju Singh is no more. Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show 'Swaraj' for Doordarshan. She made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love. Goodbye," he wrote.

Singh was also the anchor of the children's program, Khel Khilone, which she conducted for seven years. She is survived by her daughters Suparna, Shalini and son Gautam.