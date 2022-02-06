Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday paid tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar wit his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a 28-day-long battle with COVID-19, pneumonia and related issues. She was given full state honours. PM Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray and other prominent personalities attended her funeral at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Sand Art By Sudarsan Pattnaik:

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to singer #LataMangeshkar through his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/SipyMFQVjk — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)