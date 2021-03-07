Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday penned a sweet note for veteran actor Anupam Kher on the occasion of his 66th birthday. The Airlift actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an endearing birthday greeting for Kher, along with a striking photo of the two. He wrote, "Dear @anupampkher, have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday...hope you're having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers." Anupam Kher’s ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Video Sees the Actor Spending His 66th Birthday With Kids (Watch Video).

In the picture, Akshay who sports a black shirt paired with grey pants could be seen with his arm around Anupam, who wore a white shirt along with mustard pants. The duo has previously worked together in several entertainers like, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Special 26', 'Baby', among others. Anupam Kher Joins the Cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s Next With Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani; Film to Be Titled Oonchai.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Birthday Post For Anupam Kher:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. He also has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, which include, 'Bachchan Pandey, 'Bell Bottom', 'Atrangi Re', and 'Ram Setu'.