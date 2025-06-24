Actress Kajol has been facing a lot of backlash for her remark on Hyderabad’s iconic Ramoji Film City. Now, she has finally broken her silence on the matter, claiming that she has filmed several projects in the Ramoji Film City, and always found the environment there to be extremely professional. Claiming that she even saw many tourists enjoying a good time there, Kajol wrote on her X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline, "I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It’s a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children." Did Kajol and Sunny Leone Ignore Each Other at Award Ceremony in Mumbai? Netizens React to Their Viral Video, Call ‘MAA’ Actress the New Jaya Bachchan – WATCH.

Kajol Responds to Backlash Over Comments on Ramoji Film City - See Post:

What Did Kajol Say About Ramoji Film City?

During a promotional interview for her movie Maa, Kajol was asked if she had ever sensed a negative energy in real life. To this, she admitted that she in fact has experienced it a number of times. Kajol added that she has shot at places where she was unable to sleep all night and felt that it would be better if she just left. Citing the example of Ramoji Film City, she went on to say, “It’s considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I’ve been lucky not to have seen anything paranormal, though." This remark faced a lot of criticism from some of the netizens. Throwback! Kajol Recalls the Time She Tapped a Foot on Top of a Taxi at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Shares Pic on Instagram.

Work-wise, Kajol's upcoming mythological drama Maa is expected to reach the big screen on June 27 this year. Helmed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, in collaboration with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in key roles, along with others.

