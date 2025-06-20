Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller Shaitaan, co-starring Jyotika and R Mahavan, was released in the theatres in 2024. The movie directed by Vikas Bahl was a box office hit. While fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement of the film's sequel, Kajol came up with the trailer of her upcoming horror film, MAA. Kajol is currently grabbing headlines promoting her forthcoming film. Amid this, the actress recently attended an event in Mumbai, which actress Sunny Leone also graced. A video from the event is now going viral on the internet, claiming that the duo ignored each other while posing for pictures. ‘MAA’ Trailer: Kajol’s Horror Movie, Produced by Ajay Devgn, Pays This Lovely Tribute to Mothers – Did You Notice? (Watch Video).

Did Kajol and Sunny Leone Ignore Each Other at Mumbai Event?

The IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 was held in Mumbai on Thursday (June 19). Several celebrities, including Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrrat Bharuccha, Majoj Bajpayee, Yo Yo Honey Sing and Rajkummar, among others, graced the event. In videos shared by paparazzi handles on Instagram, Bollywood divas Kajol and Sunny Leone could be seen arriving for the award night. In a video, the Ragini MMS 2 actor could be seen posing for the paparazzi for some photos. In some time, Kajol also arrives at the venue. The MAA actress waits for Sunny Leone to finish her session and leave before proceeding to pose on the red carpet. Because there wasn't any eye contact between the two, netizens started speculating whether the actresses were ignoring each other.

Kajol and Sunny Leone’s Awkward Moment at Award Ceremony in Mumbai

Netizens React to Kajol and Sunny Leone’s Viral Video

After the video was shared online, netizens took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts. In a moment which seemed pretty normal to us, it somehow made netizens speculate about a possible rift between the two. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Kajol = Jaya Bachchan", while another commented, "Kajol was waiting until Sunny finished her pose. Good behaviour of Kjaol." Sunny Leone In Thailand! Bikini-Clad Actress Puts Her Hot Bod On Display As She Poses By Pool and Soaks Up The Sun In Sexy Vacay Video - WATCH.

Nerizens React to Kajol and Sunny Leone’s Awkward Encounter at the Award Ceremony

Kajol's upcoming film MAA is produced by Ajay Devgn's Devgn Films and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025. On the other hand, Sunny Leone has no upcoming movies officially announced.

