Sixty-year-old women do not look sixty today, they look much younger, John Matthew Matthan, chairman of the jury for the Indian Panorama (films) section for the ongoing IFFI said on Sunday. Matthan was responding to criticism of the film from some quarters, which suggested that the star cast of "Saand ki Aankh", featuring Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar do not look old enough to play their onscreen characters who are elderly women. IFFI 2021: Check Out the List of Films Under World Panorama Section in the 51st Edition of International Film Festival of India

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, "Saand Ki Aankh" is the opening film of the Indian Panorama section of the ongoing 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India. "Some people had some comment, they (the starcast) don't look old enough at sixty. Today, women at sixty don't look sixty. They look younger. All of them," Matthan said. IFFI 2021: Bangladesh to Be the Country in Focus for 51st International Film Festival of India

IFFI 2021's Opening Film Saand Ki Aankh Impressed the Jury:

#IFFI51 has many debutant film makers this year This #IFFI has a few documentaries and more short films; documentaries are very important: Haobam Paban Kumar Opening film Saand Ki Aankh is an excellent piece on women empowerment: Jury, Indian Panorama 👉https://t.co/07ILPzqrfp pic.twitter.com/d1nGrY0ThI — PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) January 17, 2021

"The makeup was not a big criteria (for jury members). There are various aspects to the film which are realistic and a lot of things to be praised. I was very happy that the film was chosen..." the director of the 1999 blockbuster film "Sarfarosh" also said. "Saand ki Aankh" is a film about women empowerment, where two grandmothers Chandro and Prakashi take up competitive shooting to encourage their daughters to follow suit. The film is set in rural Uttar Pradesh.

