Indian cricketer Virat Kohli scored his second century in the ODI match against South Africa on December 3, 2025. Just like his fans and all Indians, his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma seems to be thrilled and elated over the fantastic achievement. The actress shared a photo of Virat standing on the pitch after his second century in the ongoing ODI matches and added a red heart emoticon indicating her pride in his achievement. Virat Kohli Scores His 53rd ODI Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025.

Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI Century - See Post:

Anushka Sharma's post after Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI Century on December 3 (Photo Credit: @anushkasharma/Instagram)

Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century

Virat Kohli had smashed his 52nd ODI century against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi a few days ago, making Indians extremely proud of him. The cricketer, in a beautiful yet romantic gesture, was further seen instantly pulling out his chain and kissing his wedding ring. Fans called it expressing gratitude to his wife, Anushka Sharma, for being with him through thick and thin. Fans had shared photos of Virat’s sweet gesture on their social media accounts and wrote, “Virat completes his century, kisses his locket with Anushka’s ring in it, and looks up at the sky seeking his father’s blessings – a moment beyond cricket.” Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Picture With Anushka Sharma on Instagram, Says 'Been a Minute' (See Post).

This is not the first time Virat has expressed his love and gratitude for his wife publicly. In all matches where he emerges victorious, the star cricketer is seen either kissing his wedding ring that he wears on his chain around his neck or simply waiting for Anushka to come down to the ground from her VIP stand so that he can express and share his joy with her. Fans have always called this gesture of Virat’s extremely romantic and also call him a ‘green forest’.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 8th Wedding Anniversary

Anushka and Virat, who will celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary on the 11th of December, have, according to reports, moved base to London. For the uninitiated, Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 in a lavish wedding in Italy. I The couple welcomed their daughter named Vamika in 2021 and their second child, a son named Akaay, in February 2024.

