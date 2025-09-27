Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with Anushka Sharma on Instagram on Saturday, September 27. The India National Cricket Team star, who was last seen in action in IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League) where he helped RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) win the tournament, took to the social media platform to share the picture where he is seen dressed in black and posed alongside his wife wearing a beige coat. "Been a minute," he wrote and added a hand emoji, while sharing the photo. Virat Kohli has been spending time in London with his family and he and Anushka Sharma have been spotted a number of times with videos of them going viral on social media. The star cricketer is expected to be back in action in the IND vs AUS ODI series Down Under in October 2025. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted on the Streets of London Along With Son Akaay (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Picture With Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)