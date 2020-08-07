India's Independence Day every year makes for a grand celebration, unfortunately, this year will be an exception because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver a speech at the Red Fort in Delhi on the 74th Independence Day on August 15 with 200-250 members allowed in the event. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to Be Screened at Toronto’s Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

The central government has also organised a patriotic film fest online which is an ideal way to celebrate India's Independence where we all can reminisce about the movies that showcase the hardship and struggle of eminent leaders that helped us gain freedom from the British rule. Beginning From August 7, the festival is going to be organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the National Film Development Corporation.

The festival will be held online for three weeks and conclude on August 21. It will see a total of 31 films on patriotism in regional languages, along with English and Hindi. Some classics like Richard Attenborough's Gandhi to Shyam Benegal's Making of a Mahatma will also be screened.

Other popular films like Bimal Roy's First Man, Rajkumar Santoshi's The Legend of Bhagat Singh' and Mani Ratnam's Roja are included. For the first time, a special version of Gandhi for the blind and deaf disabled will be screened as well.

